Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

