RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSEARCA RFDA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 1,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,355. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $34.12.
