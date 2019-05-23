Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 527,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 95,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 723,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

