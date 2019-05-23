Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

RCKY stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.36. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron Wortham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $307,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Rocky Brands worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

