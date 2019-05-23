Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) CFO Sells $2,667,143.85 in Stock

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) CFO Thomas M. Pierno sold 111,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $2,667,143.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rosetta Stone stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 349,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,874. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RST. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,613,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 170,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 609,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/rosetta-stone-inc-rst-cfo-sells-2667143-85-in-stock.html.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.