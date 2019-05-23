Rotharium (RTH) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $2,682.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00015201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

