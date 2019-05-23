Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $29,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 85.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

