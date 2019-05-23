RPC (RES) Stock Price Down 5.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $7.98. 36,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,891,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research firms have commented on RES. ValuEngine cut shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). RPC had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RPC by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RPC by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 704,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in RPC by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

