Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.73. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

