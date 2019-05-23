Sasol (SSL) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE SSL opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Sasol has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,612.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

