Savannah Petroleum (SAVP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.50

Savannah Petroleum PLC (LON:SAVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.26), with a volume of 526044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.20 ($0.26).

Several research firms recently commented on SAVP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Savannah Petroleum from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Savannah Petroleum Company Profile (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

