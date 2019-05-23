Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) shares dropped 17.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 515,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 350,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Seadrill Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDLP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seadrill Partners during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seadrill Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seadrill Partners by 112.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,682 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seadrill Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Seadrill Partners by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 547,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP)

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

