Seadrill (SDRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.64), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Seadrill stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

