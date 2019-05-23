Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $910,874.00 and approximately $117,739.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00398405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.01281274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00145322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

