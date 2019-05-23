Sequence (SEQ) Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Sequence has a total market capitalization of $619,147.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sequence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sequence has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,540.54 or 2.31174838 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00114606 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000569 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence Profile

SEQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 46,633,052 coins. Sequence’s official website is duality.solutions. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain.

Buying and Selling Sequence

Sequence can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sequence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sequence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

