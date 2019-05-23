Service Co. International (SCI) Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 323,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $13,476,482.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,835,937.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $36,637,841.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476,253 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,074.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE:SCI opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

