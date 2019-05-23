SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,115 Shares of Etsy Inc (ETSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

In other news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 57,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $3,933,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,160.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 46,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,046,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,285 shares of company stock worth $12,638,801 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

