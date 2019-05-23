Shell Asset Management Co. Has $11.53 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 4,407.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 80,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,143. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/shell-asset-management-co-has-11-53-million-stake-in-metlife-inc-met.html.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.