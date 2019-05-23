Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $511,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $981,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $663,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 92.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 4,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,676. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.28. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 95.68% and a negative return on equity of 190.89%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

