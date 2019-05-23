AgEagle Aerial Systems (NASDAQ:UAVS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,130 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the April 15th total of 210,030 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,115 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.87.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/short-interest-in-ageagle-aerial-systems-uavs-rises-by-51-0.html.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.