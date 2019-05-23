Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Rises By 35.8%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,373 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 142,433 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $9.45.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02).

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 150,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $99,372.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 669.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.61% of Synthetic Biologics worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/short-interest-in-synthetic-biologics-inc-syn-rises-by-35-8.html.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.