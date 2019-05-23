SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $18.83 on Thursday. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

