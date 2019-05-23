SounDAC (XSD) Price Tops $0.16

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 247.7% higher against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $2.29 million and $5,206.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00077650 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007980 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000504 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.