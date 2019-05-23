S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Lifted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 31,814.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276,203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $391,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,214,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,521 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,241,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,851,000 after purchasing an additional 497,129 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $7,039,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $217.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

