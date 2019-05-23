S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stake Lessened by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $354,653.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,419. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $222.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

