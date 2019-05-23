Spark Investment Management LLC Has $712,000 Position in Ooma Inc (OOMA)

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ooma by 99,100.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Ooma by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $170,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $184,286. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.91. Ooma Inc has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. Analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

