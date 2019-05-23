Sprint (S) Cut to “Neutral” at New Street Research

Sprint (NYSE:S) was downgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of Sprint stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sprint has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprint will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $372,166.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,972.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,569,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $274,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,633,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after buying an additional 6,188,702 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sprint by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after buying an additional 4,409,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprint by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 10,860,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,208,000 after buying an additional 3,654,532 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

