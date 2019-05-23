Sprouts Price Tops $0.0000 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Sprouts has a market cap of $667,125.00 and approximately $1,521.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sprouts coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,726,446,596,332 coins. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

