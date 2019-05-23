Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Invests $1.06 Million in General Electric (GE) Stock

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $22,723,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,744,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 440,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 132,151 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

