Starbase Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,482.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $381,719.00 and $1,482.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.32 or 0.08434862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00037859 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001385 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

