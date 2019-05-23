State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Genpact Limited (G)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of G. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.97.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $809.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $331,698.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider N. V. Tyagarajan sold 150,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,420,724.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,625 shares of company stock worth $11,273,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

