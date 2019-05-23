State Street Corp (STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Analysts expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.72.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 51,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. State Street has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $101.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,975,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $961,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,537 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in State Street by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

