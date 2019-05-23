State Treasurer State of Michigan Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $92,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,271,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,021.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,405,269. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $271.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.83 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

