Stephens Inc. AR Sells 382 Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bunge were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Bunge by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,753,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,988,000 after buying an additional 160,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,464,000 after purchasing an additional 486,365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bunge by 7,122.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,805,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bunge by 618.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,620,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 243,072 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,052.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman bought 38,588 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,874.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,954.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Bunge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Bunge stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,195. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

