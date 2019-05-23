Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Zynga Put Options (ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 31,362 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 753% compared to the typical volume of 3,677 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zynga from $5.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zynga from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $253,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 707,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,010.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $196,869.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,095,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,915. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 1,171.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

