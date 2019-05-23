Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $944,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,155. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rowe upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

