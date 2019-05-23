StrongHands Hits Market Cap of $917,133.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. StrongHands has a total market cap of $917,133.00 and $1,046.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,048,915,751,408 coins and its circulating supply is 9,288,684,577,953 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

