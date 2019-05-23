Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $5.12 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,174. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

