Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $8.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,060. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $333.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $793.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,925.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,383 shares of company stock worth $5,003,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

