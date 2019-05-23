Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $397.04 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $397,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8,404.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $104.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,616.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 53,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total value of $6,202,344.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,163,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

