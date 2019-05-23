Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $980,852.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $38.68 million and approximately $980,852.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Livecoin and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01137337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001495 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00073920 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 553,610,157 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

