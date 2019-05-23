Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Insider Purchases $34,976.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $34,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE TH traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 113,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,455. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $8,550,000.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

