Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.74), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 46.55%.

Shares of TARO opened at $101.92 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. TX bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/taro-pharmaceutical-industries-taro-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-74-eps.html.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.