Taubman Centers (TCO) versus ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Financial Review

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Taubman Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Taubman Centers pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Taubman Centers has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Taubman Centers has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taubman Centers and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taubman Centers 1 8 3 0 2.17 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 0 4 0 3.00

Taubman Centers presently has a consensus target price of $59.53, suggesting a potential upside of 20.90%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Taubman Centers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taubman Centers is more favorable than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Taubman Centers and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taubman Centers 11.23% -24.45% 1.54% ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -77.68% 12.34% 1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Taubman Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taubman Centers and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taubman Centers $640.87 million 4.70 $83.49 million $3.83 12.86 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $1.43 billion 9.44 $54.40 million $1.20 7.75

Taubman Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taubman Centers beats ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

