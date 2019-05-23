Tesla (TSLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $192.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tesla has a 1 year low of $191.78 and a 1 year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 102,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,574,286. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,949,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,771,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 82.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,972,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 321,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $79,472,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.