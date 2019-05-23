Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,981 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $90,825,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9,258.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,254,000 after buying an additional 7,262,631 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,929,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,320,000 after buying an additional 2,359,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $19,595,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,355,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after buying an additional 1,850,126 shares during the last quarter.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 388,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $592,744. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

