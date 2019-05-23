The Sage Group (SGE) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 630 ($8.23).

SGE stock opened at GBX 772 ($10.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 28.49. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 750.40 ($9.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 5.79 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,071 ($13,159.55). Also, insider D. Blair Crump sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total value of £73,653.68 ($96,241.58).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

