ThoreCoin (THR) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $99.63 million and approximately $93,512.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,149.32 or 0.14735863 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00410217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.01295118 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00145130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004399 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

