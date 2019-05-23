Timicoin Reaches Market Cap of $707,980.00 (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Timicoin has a market capitalization of $707,980.00 and approximately $2,600.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Timicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Timicoin has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Timicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00402698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.01279475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00144787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Timicoin Profile

Timicoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Timicoin’s official website is timicoin.io. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth.

Buying and Selling Timicoin

Timicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Timicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Timicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Timicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Timicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.