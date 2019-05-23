TJX Companies Inc (TJX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.98.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,498 shares of company stock worth $5,933,022. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,144,000 after buying an additional 26,485,840 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 25,990,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after buying an additional 14,469,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,373,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

